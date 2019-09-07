close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Other
September 7, 2019

UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 07 September 2019

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 192.84 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 193.49 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
06 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
192.84
193.49
05 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
191.30191.93
04 September, 2019
GBP to PKR
189.26189.88
03 September, 2019GBP to PKR
188.18188.81
02 September, 2019GBP to PKR
190.27190.91
31 August, 2019GBP to PKR
191.27
191.89
30 August, 2019GBP to PKR
191.27
191.89

Check Australian dollar to Pakistani Rupees Rates here 

