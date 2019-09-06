'Steer clear': Robert Downey Jr says Instagram account compromised

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr on Friday said his Instagram account has been comprised, asking fans to star clear.

"I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000," the Iron Man actor said on Twitter.



Robert Downy Jr has over 43.2 million followers on the photosharing app.



According to reports,he is expected to reprise his Iron Man role for a new Disney+ spinoff months after giving his final performance in Avengers: The Endgame".

It's claimed the Hollywood star will return as Tony Stark after giving his final performance in the "Avengers" franchise earlier this year.



