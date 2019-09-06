Honda Accord 10th Generation Price in Pakistan, Honda Accord 10th Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

The Honda Accord new 10th generation has been launched in Pakistan at the start of September 2019.



Earlier this year, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited unveiled the new Honda Accord for the first time in Pakistan.

The 10th generation model of Honda Accord was launched globally back in 2017.

The introductory price of the Honda Accord in Pakistan is approximately PKR 11,999,000.

The 10th generation Honda Accord has resemblance to the shape of the Civic but gives a whole new feeling when you enter the urban sedan.

Honda Accord 10th gen Features Honda Accord 10th gen Specifications

Engine Type 1.5L DOHC inline 4 Cylinder 16 Valves, VTEC Turbo Engine capacity (CC)

1498 Compression Ratio 10.3 : 1 Bore x Stroke (mm) 73 x 89.5 Fuel Supply System PGM-FI (Direct Injection) Fuel Type(minimum recommended) Unleaded (RON91) Drive by Wire Throttle (DBW) 0 Dimensions

Length 4901 mm

Width 1862 mm

Height 1450 mm

Colors

Lunar Silver Metallic

Modern Steel Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic

Crystal Black Pearl



