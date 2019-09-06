Honda Accord 10th Generation Price in Pakistan, Honda Accord 10th Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
September 6, 2019

Fri, Sep 06, 2019

The Honda Accord new 10th generation has been launched in Pakistan at the start of September 2019.

Earlier this year, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited unveiled the new Honda Accord for the first time in Pakistan.

The 10th generation model of Honda Accord was launched globally back in 2017.

The introductory price of the Honda Accord in Pakistan is approximately PKR 11,999,000.

The 10th generation Honda Accord has resemblance to the shape of the Civic but gives a whole new feeling when you enter the urban sedan.

Honda Accord 10th gen FeaturesHonda Accord 10th gen Specifications
Engine Type1.5L DOHC inline 4 Cylinder 16 Valves, VTEC Turbo
Engine capacity (CC)
1498
Compression Ratio10.3 : 1
Bore x Stroke (mm)73 x 89.5
Fuel Supply SystemPGM-FI (Direct Injection)
Fuel Type(minimum recommended)Unleaded (RON91)
Drive by Wire Throttle (DBW)0
Dimensions
Length  4901 mm
 Width 1862 mm
 Height  1450 mm
Colors
Lunar Silver Metallic
Modern Steel Metallic
Platinum White Pearl
Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic
Crystal Black Pearl

