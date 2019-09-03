close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, KWD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 03 September 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 03, 2019

The buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar in the open market was Rs 513.97 while the selling rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) was Rs 517.31 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Kuwaiti Dinar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
02 September, 2019KWD to PKR
514.75518.10
31 August, 2019KWD to PKR
516.27
519.62
30 August, 2019KWD to PKR
516.27
519.62
29 August, 2019KWD to PKR
516.43519.78
28 August, 2019KWD to PKR
516.89520.25
27 August, 2019KWD to PKR
516.73520.08
26 August, 2019KWD to PKR
516.53519.88

Check Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rates Here 

Latest News

More From MISC