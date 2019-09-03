close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 03 September 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 188.18 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 188.81 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
02 September, 2019GBP to PKR
190.27190.91
31 August, 2019GBP to PKR
191.27
191.89
30 August, 2019GBP to PKR
191.27
191.89
29 August, 2019GBP to PKR
191.76192.38
28 August, 2019GBP to PKR
192.86193.50
27 August, 2019GBP to PKR
191.81192.43
26 August, 2019GBP to PKR
193.12193.76

