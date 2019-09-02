close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
September 2, 2019

Rs40,000 Prize Bond Result: 02 September 2019 List of Draw # 79

MISC

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 02, 2019

The draw for Rs40,000 prize bond will be held today (Monday) 02 September in Multan.

The results of the draw will be published here as soon as the balloting is held.

The first prize for Rs40,000 prize bond is Rs75,000,000, while the second grand prize is Rs 25,000,000 each for three winners.

Other 1696 lucky winners of Rs40,000 prize bond will get Rs 500,000 each.

Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.

Day/DateRs. 40,000Rs. 25,000
Rs. 15,000
Rs. 7,500
Rs. 1,500
Rs. 750
Rs. 200
Rs. 100
02-01-2019 (Wed)

Karachi




15-01-2019 (Tue)




Peshawar

01-02-2019 (Fri)
Quetta
Muzaffarabad



15-02-2019 (Fri)



Hyderabad

Faisalabad
01-03-2019 (Fri)Lahore






15-03-2019 (Fri)





Multan
01-04-2019 (Mon)

Rawalpindi




15-04-2019 (Mon)




Lahore

02-05-2019 (Thu)
Karachi
Hyderabad



15-05-2019 (Wed)



Multan

Quetta
03-06-2019 (Mon)Faisalabad






17-06-2019 (Mon)





Muzaffarabad
02-07-2019 (Tue)

Faisalabad




15-07-2019 (Mon)




Karachi

01-08-2019 (Thu)
Rawalpindi
Quetta



15-08-2019 (Thu)



Peshawar

Hyderabad
02-09-2019 (Mon)Multan






16-09-2019 (Mon)





Lahore
01-10-2019 (Tue)

Muzaffarabad




15-10-2019 (Tue)




Rawalpindi

01-11-2019 (Fri)
Multan
Lahore



15-11-2019 (Fri)



Faisalabad

Karachi
02-12-2019 (Mon)Hyderabad






16-12-2019 (Mon)





Peshawar


Latest News

More From MISC