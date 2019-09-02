Rs40,000 Prize Bond Result: 02 September 2019 List of Draw # 79

The draw for Rs40,000 prize bond will be held today (Monday) 02 September in Multan.



The results of the draw will be published here as soon as the balloting is held.

The first prize for Rs40,000 prize bond is Rs75,000,000, while the second grand prize is Rs 25,000,000 each for three winners.

Other 1696 lucky winners of Rs40,000 prize bond will get Rs 500,000 each.

Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.



Day/Date Rs. 40,000 Rs. 25,000

Rs. 15,000

Rs. 7,500

Rs. 1,500

Rs. 750

Rs. 200

Rs. 100 02-01-2019 (Wed)



Karachi









15-01-2019 (Tue)









Peshawar



01-02-2019 (Fri)

Quetta

Muzaffarabad







15-02-2019 (Fri)







Hyderabad



Faisalabad 01-03-2019 (Fri) Lahore













15-03-2019 (Fri)











Multan

01-04-2019 (Mon)



Rawalpindi









15-04-2019 (Mon)









Lahore



02-05-2019 (Thu)

Karachi

Hyderabad







15-05-2019 (Wed)







Multan



Quetta 03-06-2019 (Mon) Faisalabad













17-06-2019 (Mon)











Muzaffarabad

02-07-2019 (Tue)



Faisalabad









15-07-2019 (Mon)









Karachi



01-08-2019 (Thu)

Rawalpindi

Quetta







15-08-2019 (Thu)







Peshawar



Hyderabad 02-09-2019 (Mon) Multan













16-09-2019 (Mon)











Lahore

01-10-2019 (Tue)



Muzaffarabad









15-10-2019 (Tue)









Rawalpindi



01-11-2019 (Fri)

Multan

Lahore







15-11-2019 (Fri)







Faisalabad



Karachi 02-12-2019 (Mon) Hyderabad













16-12-2019 (Mon)











Peshawar





