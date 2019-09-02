Rs40,000 Prize Bond Result: 02 September 2019 List of Draw # 79

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The draw for Rs40,000 prize bond will be held today (Monday) 02 September in Multan.
The results of the draw will be published here as soon as the balloting is held.
The first prize for Rs40,000 prize bond is Rs75,000,000, while the second grand prize is Rs 25,000,000 each for three winners.
Other 1696 lucky winners of Rs40,000 prize bond will get Rs 500,000 each.
Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.
|Day/Date
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 7,500
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 750
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 100
|02-01-2019 (Wed)
|Karachi
|15-01-2019 (Tue)
|Peshawar
|01-02-2019 (Fri)
|Quetta
|Muzaffarabad
|15-02-2019 (Fri)
|Hyderabad
|Faisalabad
|01-03-2019 (Fri)
|Lahore
|15-03-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|01-04-2019 (Mon)
|Rawalpindi
|15-04-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|02-05-2019 (Thu)
|Karachi
|Hyderabad
|15-05-2019 (Wed)
|Multan
|Quetta
|03-06-2019 (Mon)
|Faisalabad
|17-06-2019 (Mon)
|Muzaffarabad
|02-07-2019 (Tue)
|Faisalabad
|15-07-2019 (Mon)
|Karachi
|01-08-2019 (Thu)
|Rawalpindi
|Quetta
|15-08-2019 (Thu)
|Peshawar
|Hyderabad
|02-09-2019 (Mon)
|Multan
|16-09-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|01-10-2019 (Tue)
|Muzaffarabad
|15-10-2019 (Tue)
|Rawalpindi
|01-11-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|Lahore
|15-11-2019 (Fri)
|Faisalabad
|Karachi
|02-12-2019 (Mon)
|Hyderabad
|16-12-2019 (Mon)
|Peshawar
The draw for Rs40,000 prize bond will be held today (Monday) 02 September in Multan.
The results of the draw will be published here as soon as the balloting is held.
The first prize for Rs40,000 prize bond is Rs75,000,000, while the second grand prize is Rs 25,000,000 each for three winners.
Other 1696 lucky winners of Rs40,000 prize bond will get Rs 500,000 each.
Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.
|Day/Date
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 7,500
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 750
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 100
|02-01-2019 (Wed)
|Karachi
|15-01-2019 (Tue)
|Peshawar
|01-02-2019 (Fri)
|Quetta
|Muzaffarabad
|15-02-2019 (Fri)
|Hyderabad
|Faisalabad
|01-03-2019 (Fri)
|Lahore
|15-03-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|01-04-2019 (Mon)
|Rawalpindi
|15-04-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|02-05-2019 (Thu)
|Karachi
|Hyderabad
|15-05-2019 (Wed)
|Multan
|Quetta
|03-06-2019 (Mon)
|Faisalabad
|17-06-2019 (Mon)
|Muzaffarabad
|02-07-2019 (Tue)
|Faisalabad
|15-07-2019 (Mon)
|Karachi
|01-08-2019 (Thu)
|Rawalpindi
|Quetta
|15-08-2019 (Thu)
|Peshawar
|Hyderabad
|02-09-2019 (Mon)
|Multan
|16-09-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|01-10-2019 (Tue)
|Muzaffarabad
|15-10-2019 (Tue)
|Rawalpindi
|01-11-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|Lahore
|15-11-2019 (Fri)
|Faisalabad
|Karachi
|02-12-2019 (Mon)
|Hyderabad
|16-12-2019 (Mon)
|Peshawar