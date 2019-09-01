Pakistan to grant Kulbhushan Jadhav counselor access on September 2: FO

ISLAMABAD: Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will be getting counselor access on September 2, as per the verdict delivered by Vienna Convention and International Court of Justice (ICJ), announced the Foreign Office on Sunday.

“Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet.

He said the consular access would be given in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the recent judgment of the International Court of Justice and the laws of Pakistan.

Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan’s custody having been convicted for his involvement in espionage, terrorism and sabotage.

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a presser in Multan earlier today also confirmed the news the Indian spy will be granted counselor access as Pakistan strives to maintain peace in the region.



He stated that the country upholds a peaceful narrative and does not promote a nonviolent stance with war being the last option between the two countries.

He further stated that no sensible country or region would initiate dialogue through armed conflict.