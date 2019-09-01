Viral ATM thief sticking tongue out at camera dies in police custody

The viral ATM thief, identified from a widely circulating CCTV video showing him sticking his tongue out at the camera, died in police custody on Sunday.

Salahuddin, hailing from Gujranwala, was arrested from Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

Reports revealed that the suspect was already suffering from a health condition and was taken to the hospital as the illness worsened.

An inquiry into his death has also been ordered by the District Police Officer with the cause of his death to be announced following a post-mortem.



Salahuddin had garnered online attention after a video of him made rounds on the internet as he stole from an ATM machine in Faisalabad while sticking his tongue out at the camera during the process.

He was recognized a month later by security officials at an ATM in Rahim Yar Khan where he was attempting to repeat the criminal act.