OIC calls for immediate lifting of curfew in occupied Kashmir

KARACHI: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday voiced their concerns over the present situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir after India’s abrogation of Article 370 that revoked the region’s special status.

“The General Secretariat reaffirms the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its final disposition through a UN supervised plebiscite,” read the OIC’s press release.

It further reaffirmed its support with the people of the battered and disputed region while also calling for the communications blackout to be restored and the curfew to be lifted.

Furthermore, it recognized the need for the issue to settle as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions while also stressing on a need for dialogue between India and Pakistan for peace to sustain in the region.