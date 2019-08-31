close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 31, 2019

List of Upcoming Hollywood Movies, Here’s What’s Coming to Cinemas in September 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

2019 is a promising year when it comes to Hollywood movies.

Here we bring to you a list of the release dates of the most anticipated upcoming Hollywood movies this month.

This listing is purely based on the announcements made by  producers/production houses therefore, the release dates may differ. 

Upcoming Movies 2019Release Date
IT: Chapter Two
06 Sep 2019
Hustlers
13 Sep 2019
Ready or Not
13 Sep 2019
Spies in Disguise
13 Sep 2019
The Goldfinch
20 Sep 2019
Ad Astra
20 Sep 2019
Diego Maradona
20 Sep 2019
Rambo: Last Blood
20 Sep 2019
Downton Abbey
20 Sep 2019


Latest News

More From MISC