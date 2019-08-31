close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 31, 2019
Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Lahore

Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Lahore
Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Lahore

MISC

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

Pakistan Railways run over 100 passenger trains across the country from different cities with different train timings on a daily basis.

Following is a list of the more used passenger trains and their respective timings from Lahore.

Train NameOrigin City
Destination
Time of Departure
Time of Arrival
Akbar Express
LahoreQuetta17:00
10:20
Badar Express
Lahore
Faisalabad
 09:30
 07:45
Babu Passenger
Lahore
Wazirabad JN
16:40
07:00
Faisal Express
Lahore
Faisalabad
 08:00
 07:10
Faiz Express
Lahore
Narowal
 18:30
07:10
Fareed Express
Lahore
Karachi
06:00
 21:20
Ghouri Express
Lahore
Faisalabad
 19:15
 17:50
Islamabad Exp
Lahore
Islamabad
18:00
22:25
Karachi Express
Lahore
Karachi Cant
 17:00
 10:40
Karakoram Exp
Lahore
Karachi Cant
 16:00
09:00
Lasani Express
Lahore
Sialkot
15:45
09:25
Musa Pak
Lahore
Multan
23:45
 04:35
Multan Express
Lahore
Multan
 16:00
 22:10
Pak Business Exp
Lahore
Karachi
  15:30
09:15
Ravi Express
Lahore
Shorkot CANT
15:25
07:30
Rawal Express
Lahore
Rawalpindi
 00:30
 04:45
Sargodha Express
Lahore
Sarghodha
 15:15
 09:35
Shalimar Express
Lahore
Karachi Cantt
 06:00
 00:40
Subak Kharam Exp
Lahore
Rawalpindi
 16:30
11:50
Subak Raftar
Lahore
Rawalpindi
07:00
 21:30
Waris Shah
Lahore
Shorkot Jn
 12:20
10:50





The above mentioned train timings are from Pakistan Railway’s official website but may differ at times because of delays and other technical reasons. You may contact 117 for further inquiry.

