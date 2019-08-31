Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Lahore

Following is a list of the more used passenger trains and their respective timings from Lahore.

Train Name Origin City

Destination

Time of Departure

Time of Arrival

Akbar Express

Lahore Quetta 17:00

10:20

Badar Express

Lahore

Faisalabad

09:30

07:45

Babu Passenger

Lahore

Wazirabad JN

16:40

07:00

Faisal Express

Lahore

Faisalabad

08:00

07:10

Faiz Express

Lahore

Narowal

18:30

07:10

Fareed Express

Lahore

Karachi

06:00

21:20

Ghouri Express

Lahore

Faisalabad

19:15

17:50

Islamabad Exp

Lahore

Islamabad

18:00

22:25

Karachi Express

Lahore

Karachi Cant

17:00

10:40

Karakoram Exp

Lahore

Karachi Cant

16:00

09:00

Lasani Express

Lahore

Sialkot

15:45

09:25

Musa Pak

Lahore

Multan

23:45

04:35

Multan Express

Lahore

Multan

16:00

22:10

Pak Business Exp

Lahore

Karachi

15:30

09:15

Ravi Express

Lahore

Shorkot CANT

15:25

07:30

Rawal Express

Lahore

Rawalpindi

00:30

04:45

Sargodha Express

Lahore

Sarghodha

15:15

09:35

Shalimar Express

Lahore

Karachi Cantt

06:00

00:40

Subak Kharam Exp

Lahore

Rawalpindi

16:30

11:50

Subak Raftar

Lahore

Rawalpindi

07:00

21:30

Waris Shah

Lahore

Shorkot Jn

12:20

10:50













The above mentioned train timings are from Pakistan Railway’s official website but may differ at times because of delays and other technical reasons. You may contact 117 for further inquiry.

