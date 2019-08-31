Train timings in Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, passenger train timings in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Railways run over 100 passenger trains across the country from different cities with different train timings on a daily basis.
Following is a list of the more used passenger trains and their respective timings from Lahore.
|Train Name
|Origin City
|Destination
|Time of Departure
|Time of Arrival
|Akbar Express
|Lahore
|Quetta
|17:00
|10:20
|Badar Express
|Lahore
|Faisalabad
| 09:30
| 07:45
|Babu Passenger
|Lahore
|Wazirabad JN
|16:40
|07:00
|Faisal Express
|Lahore
|Faisalabad
| 08:00
| 07:10
|Faiz Express
|Lahore
|Narowal
| 18:30
|07:10
|Fareed Express
|Lahore
|Karachi
|06:00
| 21:20
|Ghouri Express
|Lahore
|Faisalabad
| 19:15
| 17:50
|Islamabad Exp
|Lahore
|Islamabad
|18:00
|22:25
|Karachi Express
|Lahore
|Karachi Cant
| 17:00
| 10:40
|Karakoram Exp
|Lahore
|Karachi Cant
| 16:00
|09:00
|Lasani Express
|Lahore
|Sialkot
|15:45
|09:25
|Musa Pak
|Lahore
|Multan
|23:45
| 04:35
|Multan Express
|Lahore
|Multan
| 16:00
| 22:10
|Pak Business Exp
|Lahore
|Karachi
| 15:30
|09:15
|Ravi Express
|Lahore
|Shorkot CANT
|15:25
|07:30
|Rawal Express
|Lahore
|Rawalpindi
| 00:30
| 04:45
|Sargodha Express
|Lahore
|Sarghodha
| 15:15
| 09:35
|Shalimar Express
|Lahore
|Karachi Cantt
| 06:00
| 00:40
|Subak Kharam Exp
|Lahore
|Rawalpindi
| 16:30
|11:50
|Subak Raftar
|Lahore
|Rawalpindi
|07:00
| 21:30
|Waris Shah
|Lahore
|Shorkot Jn
| 12:20
|10:50
The above mentioned train timings are from Pakistan Railway’s official website but may differ at times because of delays and other technical reasons. You may contact 117 for further inquiry.
