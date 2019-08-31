UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 31 August 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 191.27 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 191.89 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

30 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

191.27

191.89

29 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

191.76 192.38 28 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

192.86 193.50 27 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

191.81 192.43 26 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

193.12 193.76 24 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

192.93

193.55

23 August, 2019 GBP to PKR

192.93

193.55



