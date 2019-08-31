Saudi Arabia replaces royal court chief, creates industry ministry

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday announced the creation of a new natural resources ministry, separating it from the energy ministry, while replacing the head of the royal court in a series of official decrees.

Bandar al-Khorayef, a top business executive, was appointed head of the new ministry of industry and mineral resources as the world´s top crude exporter seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

Other royal decrees published on state media named Fahd al-Essa as head of the royal court, the centre of power and politics in the absolute monarchy.

Essa is a royal insider said to be close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom´s de facto ruler and heir apparent.

Former information minister Awwad al-Awwad was appointed head of the human rights commission, while Mazen al-Kahmous was named new chairman of the national anti-corruption commission.