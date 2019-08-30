Kashmir Hour in pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan came to a standstill Friday as the people across the country observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.
Waving flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir the emotionally charged crowds, across the country, chanted "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and expressed resolve to stand by Kashmiris till they get their right of self determination.
Here is are some pictures from different parts of the country:
