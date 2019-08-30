close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2019

Kashmir Hour in pictures

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 30, 2019

PM Imran's speech on Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Pakistan came to a standstill Friday as the people across the country observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. 

Waving flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir the emotionally charged crowds, across the country, chanted "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and expressed resolve to stand by  Kashmiris till they get their right of self determination.

Here is are some pictures from different parts of the country:

Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers speech during Kashmir Hour demonstration in Islamabad

Pakistan Cricket Board staff stands in solidarity with Kashmiris.

Participants of rally in Lahore

People gather in Islamabad to observe Kashmir Hour

Rally being taken out in Chitral 
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders holding Pakistan flags in a rally to observe Kashmir Hour
PM Secretariat 

Police officers in Karachi also stand in solidarity with Kashmir


Latest News

More From Pakistan