Punjab Safe Cities Authority Overview and Job Opportunities: All You need to know

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has been established in the province under the Punjab Safe Cities Ordinance 2015. Under PSCA, police will ensure establishment, development and maintenance of an integrated command, communications and control system (PPIC3) in the major cities of Punjab for security and safety of the common people. The focus and objective of PPIC3 will be providing security and ease of everyday living to general citizens by utilizing technology, infrastructure, personnel and processes in the modern complex cities of the Province.



PPIC3 Centre

PPIC3 Centre has been developed in Lahore for the provincial police in order to realize the vision of developing safe cities in Punjab.Such centres will later be set up in other major cities of the province.

Approximately 2000 locations have also been identified by PSCA for installation of more than 10,000 cameras for surveillance purposes. The locations have been identified through a comprehensive survey that includes the coverage of public institutions, key infrastructure, crime hotspots, public roads, VVIP routes, entry and exit points and public places.

Monitoring/Surveillance

During the first and second phase of this project, 6700 cameras will be installed throughout the identified locations. The CCTV system will provide images from incidents and occurrences and will be connected to an analytics system.

Further this project will include an Integrated Video Management System (IVMS) which will have digital recording and archiving, specific analysis tools, video walls, a control system and in-vehicle video systems.

Electronic Challan System

Notices will be sent out to those offenders for violating traffic rules so that they may pay the fine online. For this purpose, the E-Challan system will be integrated with the PLMS and ANPR systems.

Portable terminals will also be established to allow traffic police personnel to issue offence notices for fake or no licenses besides other traffic violations.

Job and Employment Opportunities

With the establishment of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), job applications have been invited through an open competitive process from the candidates across the Punjab province. The jobs will be on a contractual basis and candidates will be deployed in PSCA Lahore.

All the job seekers may apply online through PSCA website (www.psca.gop.pk/PSCA/careers/) till 09.09.2019.

The following contractual posts will be deployed in PSCA Lahore, you may find the available job opportunities below: