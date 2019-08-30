Punjab Safe Cities Authority Overview and Job Opportunities: All You need to know

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has been established in the province under the Punjab Safe Cities Ordinance 2015. Under PSCA, police will ensure establishment, development and maintenance of an integrated command, communications and control system (PPIC3) in the major cities of Punjab for security and safety of the common people. The focus and objective of PPIC3 will be providing security and ease of everyday living to general citizens by utilizing technology, infrastructure, personnel and processes in the modern complex cities of the Province.
PPIC3 Centre
PPIC3 Centre has been developed in Lahore for the provincial police in order to realize the vision of developing safe cities in Punjab.Such centres will later be set up in other major cities of the province.
Approximately 2000 locations have also been identified by PSCA for installation of more than 10,000 cameras for surveillance purposes. The locations have been identified through a comprehensive survey that includes the coverage of public institutions, key infrastructure, crime hotspots, public roads, VVIP routes, entry and exit points and public places.
Monitoring/Surveillance
During the first and second phase of this project, 6700 cameras will be installed throughout the identified locations. The CCTV system will provide images from incidents and occurrences and will be connected to an analytics system.
Further this project will include an Integrated Video Management System (IVMS) which will have digital recording and archiving, specific analysis tools, video walls, a control system and in-vehicle video systems.
Electronic Challan System
Notices will be sent out to those offenders for violating traffic rules so that they may pay the fine online. For this purpose, the E-Challan system will be integrated with the PLMS and ANPR systems.
Portable terminals will also be established to allow traffic police personnel to issue offence notices for fake or no licenses besides other traffic violations.
Job and Employment Opportunities
With the establishment of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), job applications have been invited through an open competitive process from the candidates across the Punjab province. The jobs will be on a contractual basis and candidates will be deployed in PSCA Lahore.
All the job seekers may apply online through PSCA website (www.psca.gop.pk/PSCA/careers/) till 09.09.2019.
The following contractual posts will be deployed in PSCA Lahore, you may find the available job opportunities below:
|Sr. #
Name of Post
|No. of Posts
Qualification & Experience
|Age Limit
|1
|Chief Finance & Planning Officer
|01
|Master Degree (at least 2nd division) from a recognized university in the fields of Finance / Accounting / Law / IT / Commerce / Engineering OR Professional qualification from a recognized institute i.e. Chartered Accountant/CPA /ICMA/CFA or MBA.Minimum 15 years of experience in progressively responsible financial leadership roles.Knowledge of accounting & audit procedures.Well versed with Public Sector financial/ management/administration rules and regulations
|36-55 Years
|2
Chief Law & Procurement
Master/Sixteen (16) years of education in Social Sciences, Finance & Accounts or Management Sciences.Minimum 10 years of administration, project Contract management and procurement experience.Well versed with Public Sector financial management/administration rules and regulations Excellent knowledge of contract implementation in national and/or international environment.Well versed in PPRA framework and experience of handling mega projects in public or private sector.Excellent knowledge of Civil law, commercial law and litigation at senior judicial forums.
|30-55 Years
|3
Executive Officer Logistics
|1
|Sixteen (16) years of education in Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics, Management Sciences Commerce or Charted Accountant/CPA/ICMA/CFA. Minimum of six (06) years of working experience in related field.Prior experience of working on government projects in the similar role will be given preference.
|27-35 Years
|4
Deputy Executive Officer Contract Management.
|01
Minimum of Bachelors or higher degree in Legal Studies.Minimum of 04 years of experience in administration, contract management and procurement experience.Well versed with Public Sector financial management/administration rules and regulations.Excellent knowledge of contract implementation in national and/or international environment.Well versed in PPRA framework and experience of handling mega projects in public or private sector.Demonstrated legal writing skills and strong communication skills to effectively interact with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors.Understanding of Legislative Procedures
|25-33 Years
|5
Deputy Executive Officer Law
|01
Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in legal studies or relevant field.Minimum of four (04) years of relevant experience in practicing law
|25-33 Years
|6
Assistant Executive Officer Accounts
|01
Minimum of sixteen years of education in finance, accounting or business disciplines from a well reputed university.Minimum of 02 year of work experience in the relevant field.Well versed with developing budgets, financial reports and planning. Good communication and interpersonal skills.
|23-28 Years
|7
|Assistant Executive Officer Finance
|01
Minimum of sixteen years of education in finance, accounting or business disciplines from a well reputed university.Minimum of 02 years of work experience in the relevant field.Part qualified accountant with ACCA/CIMA or some other recognized professional body is desirable.Well versed with developing budgets, financial reports and planning.Good communication and interpersonal skills
|23-28 Years
|8
Assistant Executive Officer Graphic Design/Content Writing
|01
Minimum of sixteen (16) years of education in Mass Communications, Marketing, Political Science or any other relevant discipline.Minimum of 02 years of working experience as content manager in a related field.Knowledge and understanding of Social Media platforms. Good communications skills -written and verbal
|23-28 Years
