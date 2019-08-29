Vidya Balan swears not to work with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Bollywood’s leading diva Vidya Balan, who is presently soaring high on the success of her latest offering ‘Mission Mangal’ wants to steer clear of her husband when it comes to her career path.

While most Bollywood couples enjoy working with their better halves for films, Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur prefer to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

Where Siddharth has produced some blockbuster hits, including ‘Dangal’, ‘ABCD’, ‘Haider’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Barfi’ among others his ladylove has vowed never to work with him on the same projects.

In her recent interview with film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, the 40-year-old ‘Kahani’ starlet opened up on why she won’t ever work with her producer-husband.

The ‘Parineeta’ actor letting out a chuckle, revealed: “Because I just think it’s… like I feel I could have a problem with my director or my producer on another film and I could just, have it of with, not have a fight...I don't really fight but I argue, I reason. Actually reason is more like it. I couldn't do that with Siddharth when it's so personal I think because I can fight with Siddharth, I'll end up fighting with him [sic]."

"I just think it's safer (not to work with him), I want to retain the sanctity of our relationship, of our marriage. There have been a few instances when he's liked a script and I've liked a script then either of us has passed on it,” she adds.

While mentioning another obstacle Vidya commented, "And I can't negotiate monies with him (laughs). Imagine, if he says you should be getting this much and I'd be like I should be getting 10 times that amount, that means you're devaluing me and then other issues will show up. So I don't want to get into that space at all [sic]."

Vidya Balan tied the knot with Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012 in two ceremonies, one traditional South Indian one, and the other following Punjabi customs.