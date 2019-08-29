Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora double date with Anil and Sunita Kapoor in Austria

B-town lovers Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are painting the town red on their latest getaway together to New Hampshire.

The loved up couple has loaded up their Instagram Stories with sun-soaked glimpses of themselves from what appear to be the White Mountains keeping fans in a haze about their secret location.

However, acclaimed director Farah Khan came to the rescue of all confused fans revealing that the 34-year-old ‘2 States’ actor, and 45-year-old ‘Dabangg’ diva, went on a double date with another iconic Bollywood couple --Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor.

Farah Khan Kunder took to social media to share a video from Indian state Maharashtra and alongside the video, she wrote, “When u can’t afford Viva Austria.. u come to Wai Maharashtra.. shout out to my rich friends @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial .. #FOMO #ravinehotel.”



Soon after, Sunita Kapoor trolled the 54-year-old ‘Happy New Year’ director as she wrote, “And so speaks My very friend who has been there 6 times.”

