Thu Aug 29, 2019
Web Desk
August 29, 2019

Australian Dollar to PKR, AUD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 29 August 2019

Thu, Aug 29, 2019

The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 105.70 while the selling rate of the Australian Dollar (AUD) was Rs 106.10 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Australian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
28 August, 2019AUD to PKR
105.89106.23
27 August, 2019AUD to PKR
106.15106.55
26 August, 2019AUD to PKR
106.09106.49
24 August, 2019AUD to PKR
106.56
106.91
23 August, 2019AUD to PKR
106.56
106.91
22 August, 2019
AUD to PKR107.13107.48
21 August, 2019
AUD to PKR107.46107.87

