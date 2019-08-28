close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 28, 2019

Ambassador Hashmi presents credentials to President Xi

Pakistan

APP
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

BEIJING:  Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana A. Hashmi presented her credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People here on Wednesday.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Hashmi arrived in Beijing on 12 July 2019 after serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union since 2014. She has also served previously as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan