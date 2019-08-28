Ambassador Hashmi presents credentials to President Xi

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana A. Hashmi presented her credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People here on Wednesday.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Hashmi arrived in Beijing on 12 July 2019 after serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union since 2014. She has also served previously as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.