Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 29 August 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of August 29, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 90,000 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 77,160.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan’s Cities 24K Per Tola Gold Rate

24K 10 Grams Gold Rates

22K 10 Gram Gold Rates

Karachi

Rs. 90,000

Rs. 77,160

Rs. 70,730

Lahore

Rs. 90,000

Rs. 77,160

Rs. 70,730

Islamabad

Rs. 90,000

Rs. 77,160

Rs. 70,730

Rawalpindi

Rs. 90,000

Rs. 77,160

Rs. 70,730

Peshawar

Rs. 90,000

Rs. 77,160

Rs. 70,730

Faisalabad

Rs. 90,000

Rs. 77,160

Rs. 70,730

Quetta

Rs. 90,000

Rs. 77,160

Rs. 70,730



Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.

