Wed Aug 28, 2019
Pakistan

August 28, 2019

British boxer Amir Khan mimics Indian pilot Abhinandan

A video of the British  boxer Amir Khan taking a dig at Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan is going viral on the Internet.

Khan is in Pakistan to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir where India has imposed a curfew since August 5 depriving millions of people of their basic human rights.

The Pakistani-origin boxer on Tuesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) to offer his support to  Kashmiris. 

In the video, Amir Khan appeared to mimic the  pilot while drinking tea in Pakistan. 

"Fantastic tea, Kashmiri tea," he says in the video which was also shared by Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR, from his personal Twitter account.

Abhinandan was captured on February 27 when PAF shot down his fighter jet when he entered Pakistani airspace. 

A video of the pilot praising Pakistani tea had gone viral with his comment "Tea is Fantastic" triggering thousands of memes online.

Internet users in Pakistan have since then trolled Indians with "Tea is fantastic" memes which remind them of the humiliation caused to Indian Air Force by Pakistani forces in the wake of air strike in Balakot.

