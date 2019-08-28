close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
August 28, 2019

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 28 August 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal in the open market was Rs 41.86 while the selling rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was Rs 42.10 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
27 August, 2019SAR to PKR
41.84
42.08
26 August, 2019SAR to PKR
41.9242.15
24 August, 2019SAR to PKR
42.00
42.23
23 August, 2019SAR to PKR
42.00
42.23
22 August, 2019
SAR to PKR
42.17
42.41
21 August, 2019
SAR to PKR
42.21
42.45
20 August, 2019
SAR to PKR
42.21
42.45

