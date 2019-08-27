close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

UK Pound to PKR, GBP to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 27 August 2019

Tue, Aug 27, 2019

The buying rate of the UK Pound Sterling in the open market was Rs 191.81 while the selling rate of the UK Pound (GBP) was Rs 192.43 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the UK Pound compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
26 August, 2019GBP to PKR
193.12193.76
24 August, 2019GBP to PKR
192.93
193.55
23 August, 2019GBP to PKR
192.93 
193.55
22 August, 2019
GBP to PKR192.10192.73
21 August, 2019
GBP to PKR192.67193.31
20 August, 2019
GBP to PKR192.61193.25
19 August, 2019
GBP to PKR192.61193.25
17 August, 2019
GBP to PKR192.58193.22


