Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 26 August 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4923 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4972 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

24 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4798

1.4846

23 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4798

1.4846

22 August, 2019

JPY to PKR 1.4875 1.4923

21 August, 2019

JPY to PKR 1.4886 1.4934

20 August, 2019

JPY to PKR 1.4870 1.4918

19 August, 2019

JPY to PKR 1.4901 1.4950

17 August, 2019

JPY to PKR 1.4899 1.4948

16 August, 2019

JPY to PKR 1.4935 1.4983





