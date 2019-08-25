Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 25 August 2019

Today's gold rates in Pakistan on the date of August 25, 2019 per tola of was Rs. 88,550 and the price for 10 grams gold was Rs. 75,917.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan’s Cities 24K Per Tola Gold Rate

24K 10 Grams Gold Rates

22K 10 Gram Gold Rates

Karachi

Rs. 88,550

Rs. 75,917

Rs. 69,591

Lahore

Rs. 88,550

Rs. 75,917

Rs. 69,591

Islamabad

Rs. 88,550

Rs. 75,917

Rs. 69,591

Rawalpindi

Rs. 88,550

Rs. 75,917

Rs. 69,591

Peshawar

Rs. 88,550

Rs. 75,917

Rs. 69,591

Faisalabad

Rs. 88,550

Rs. 75,917

Rs. 69,591

Quetta

Rs. 88,550

Rs. 75,917

Rs. 69,591



Check here to see the price difference between today’s gold rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates

