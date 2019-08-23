FATF dismisses Indian media reports of APG blacklisting Pakistan

Karachi: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has dismissed Indian media reports that its affiliate Asia Pacific Group (APG) has blacklisted Pakistan.

According to Geo News, Alexandra Wijmenga, a spokesperson for the watchdog against terror financing and money laundering, said only the FATF has the authority to blacklist.

The spokesperson said the FATF will hold its meeting on October 14-18 in Paris and publish its decisions.

Earlier, Pakistan rejected Indian media reports as incorrect and baseless.

The Finance Ministry in a press statement clarified that APG in its 22nd Annual Meeting held in Canberra, Australia from August 18-23, 2019, adopted Pakistan’s 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report and put Pakistan in its enhanced follow-up as per APG’s Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures.



In line with APG’s Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures, Pakistan would be required to submit follow-up progress reports to APG on quarterly basis.

“Media reports, being circulated about Pakistan, being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless,” the Finance Ministry said.