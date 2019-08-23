FM Qureshi rejects Indian reports about Pakistan being placed on FATF blacklist

ISLAMABAD: Indian media continues to spread fake news and propaganda against Pakistan as part of its campaign to divert international community's attention away from the crisis in Occupied Kashmir.

The latest in the series of fake news, lies and propaganda against Pakistan are claims by Indian media that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a watchdog against terror financing and money laundering, has placed Pakistan on the blacklist.

The reports are false because the 22nd Annual Meeting for the Asia Pacific Group has not announced any such measure in its official press release.



The Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering is the FATF-style regional body for the Asia-Pacific region.



Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also dismissed Indian media reports as fake news and propaganda.

The minister was talking to Geo News about recent situation in Kashmir when he cited the latest example of fake news and lies being spread by India.



"FATF has not placed Pakistan on the blacklist," he said and urged the international community to take notice of Indian lies and propaganda.

The Finance Ministry also rejected Indian media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the Asia-Pacific Group, the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



The ministry termed these reports as incorrect and baseless, the ministry said in a short statement.

“Media reports being circulated about Pakistan being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless,” it said.