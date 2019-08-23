Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in Pakistan, Samsung A50 Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone was launched in February 2019. Samsung Galaxy A50 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 52,000.

Samsung Galaxy A50 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung A50 price in Pakistan.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Featuers Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Camera

25 + 5 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras

25 MP Front Camera

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Design

Slim Design

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



You can also check the Price List of other Samsung Mobile Phones in Pakistan by scrolling below.

