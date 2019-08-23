Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in Pakistan, Samsung A50 Price and Specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone was launched in February 2019. Samsung Galaxy A50 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 52,000.
Samsung Galaxy A50 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify Samsung A50 price in Pakistan.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A50.
|Samsung Galaxy A50 Featuers
|Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Camera
|25 + 5 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
25 MP Front Camera
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Design
|Slim Design
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
You can also check the Price List of other Samsung Mobile Phones in Pakistan by scrolling below.
|Samsung Model
|Samsung Mobile Price (Approximate)
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|Rs. 219,000 to Rs. 220,000
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|Rs. 204,000 to Rs. 205,000
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|Rs. 179,000 to Rs. 180,000
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
| Rs. 169,000 to Rs. 170,000
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|Rs. 159,000 to Rs. 160,000
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|Rs. 139,000 to Rs. 140,000
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Rs. 139,000 to Rs. 140,000
|Samsung Galaxy A80
| Rs. 114,000 to Rs. 115,000
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
|Rs. 111,000 to Rs. 112,000
|Samsung Galaxy S9
| Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 91,000
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
| Rs. 89,000 to Rs. 90,000
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
| Rs. 84,000 to Rs. 85,000
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000
|Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
|Rs. 79,000 to Rs. 80,000
|Samsung Galaxy A70
|Rs. 64,000 to Rs. 65,000
|Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
| Rs. 63,000 to Rs. 64,000
|Samsung Galaxy A50
|Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 52,000
|Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus 2018
|Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000
|Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
|Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 50,000
|Samsung Galaxy A6
|Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 43,000
|Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
| Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 41,000
|Samsung Galaxy A30
|Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 38,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
| Rs. 34,000 to Rs. 35,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
|Rs. 34,000 to Rs. 35,000
|Samsung Galaxy C7
|Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
|Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000
|Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
| Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 31,000
|Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro
|Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000
|Samsung Galaxy A20
| Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 30,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
|Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 29,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 32GB
|Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 29,000
|Samsung Galaxy J6
|Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 28,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
|Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000
|Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
|Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 24,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Core
| Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 23,000
|Samsung Galaxy J5 2016
|Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 23,000
|Samsung Galaxy A10
|Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 22,000
|Samsung Galaxy J4
|Rs. 19,000 to Rs. 20,000
| Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
|Rs. 18,000 to Rs 19,000
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Core
|Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 19,000
|Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
|Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 19,000
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus
| Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 18,000
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
|Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Pro
|Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
|Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
| Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
|Samsung Galaxy J3
|Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 17,000
|Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
|Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 16,000
|Samsung Galaxy J2
| Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 16,000
|Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
| Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000
|Samsung Galaxy J1 2016
|Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000
|Samsung Galaxy P1
|Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 40,000 (Expected)
|Samsung Galaxy M50
|Rs. 44,000 to Rs. 46,000 (Expected)
