Judge Arshad Malik video scandal verdict announced

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has announced the verdict on a set of identical petitions seeking an inquiry into the controversial video involving the Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

The detailed verdict, the CJ said, has been made available on the Supreme Court's website for all the concerned.

The other members of the bench were Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Hearing the case the other day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had ruled that the court will announce the verdict in two to three days. The CJP observed that owing to the conduct of the judge, the heads of judges hung in shame.



He further observed that the judge had confessed in his affidavit and press release to have met with the convicted persons and questioned as to why the federal government had not yet repatriated him to the Lahore High Court so that he could be proceeded against in accordance with the law.

He had further asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan as to why the federal government was protecting the judge and keeping him in the federal capital instead of repatriating him to the LHC.

Attorney General, however, replied that Arshad Malik had not been repatriated to Punjab, as he was being interrogated in the matter.