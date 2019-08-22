KE briefs Karachi authorities on dangers of internet, TV cables on poles

KARACHI: The K-Electric, in a meeting with the city authorities on Thursday, sought their help in removing internet and TV cable wires and associated booster devices from the poles as they pose danger to the safety of the citizens.

Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) K-Electric, Amer Zia met with Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani at the Commissioner Office with regard to the power utility’s widely announced move to clear away the TV and internet cables, illegal light switches and other equipment encroaching on KE infrastructure.

The power utility has alerted all relevant stakeholders that these encroachments damage infrastructure, impede operations and maintenance and are a major public safety hazard since they bypass electrical safety mechanisms.

During recent rains scores of people died due to electrocution in the metropolis.

Representatives from Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), local district Government and various internet and TV cable associations were also present.

At the meeting, the KE official shared that internet and TV cable wires and associated booster devices are both energised and dangerous, emphasizing that it is in the interest of public safety, these wires must be removed with immediate effect.