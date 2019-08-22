Qandeel Baloch murder: Parents' plea for sons acquittal rejected

A court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brothers in the murder case of the social media star .

The application was moved by parents of Qandeel Baloch who was murdered on July 16, 2016 in the name of honor.

Two of her brothers Waseem and Aslam Shaheen were nominated as suspects among others .

The parents of Qandeel Baloch on Wednesday submitted an affidavit stating that they have pardoned their sons.

On Thursday, they informed the court that they have pardoned only their sons and not other suspects

The court dismissed their plea and remarked that the judgement in the honor killing case would given after statement of all the witnesses are recorded.

The hearing of the was adjourned till August 24.