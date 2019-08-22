close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
Pakistan

August 22, 2019

Qandeel Baloch murder: Parents' plea for sons acquittal rejected

Thu, Aug 22, 2019

A court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking acquittal of  Qandeel Baloch's brothers in the murder case of the social media star .

The application was moved by parents of Qandeel Baloch who was  murdered on July 16, 2016 in the name of honor.

Two of her brothers Waseem and Aslam Shaheen were nominated as suspects among others .

The parents of Qandeel Baloch  on Wednesday submitted an affidavit stating that they have pardoned their sons.

On Thursday, they informed the court that they have  pardoned only their sons and not other suspects 

The court dismissed their plea and remarked that the judgement in the honor killing case would  given after  statement of all the witnesses are recorded. 

The hearing of the was adjourned till August 24.

