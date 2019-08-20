Japanese Film Festival inaugurated at JICC Karachi

KARACHI: The Japanese Film Festival was inaugurated on Tuesday here at the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) with the screening of the documentary film “His master’s voice”.

The heart-warming drama devised by rakugo (a form of Japanese verbal entertainment) performer Taihei Hayashiya presented an affectionate depiction of the highs and lows of ordinary people, weaving a traditional rakugo story into its narrative.

At the inauguration of the Japanese Film Festival, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura said that the movies are the most effective way to learn about any country’s culture, tradition and lifestyle as they reflect the real picture of the society.

He reiterated that the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi would conduct various activities to promote Japanese culture and further strengthen the friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan .

The Film Festival will be held in two phases, firstly from August 20 to 27 at JICC Karachi and later on in various institutions of Sindh until March 2020.