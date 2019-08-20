Australian Dollar to PKR, AUD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 20 August 2019

The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 107.42 while the selling rate of the Australian Dollar (AUD) was Rs 107.77 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Australian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

