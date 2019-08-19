Pakistan sends a clear message to India of national unity: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years in light of the security environment of the region.

Speaking to reporters at the federal capital, the foreign minister stated that given the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan’s peace process, the premier took the decision of appointing General Bajwa as COAS for further three years.

He further stated that with the decision, a clear message was getting delivered to India of ‘continuation and clarity’ in the country’s political and military leadership.

"A very clear message (is being conveyed) that Pakistan's political and military leadership are not only ready, they are on one page. This was very important," he said.

Regarding the issue in Indian-held Kashmir and of there being any developments in terms of peace in the region, Qureshi stated: “At this stage we are not completely aware of the entire situation in Occupied Kashmir as there is curfew in the region. When the curfew is lifted, then we will know what exactly happened there."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office announced the premier’s decision to “appoint Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years in view of the regional security environment.”