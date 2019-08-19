Cedric Benson, NFL running back dies at 36 in a motorcycle crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former National Football League (NFL) and University of Texas running back Cedric Benson was breathed his last at 36 following a motorcycle crash in Texas on Saturday night.
His family confirmed his death to the Austin American-Statesman on Sunday.
Benson played for the Longhorns from 2001-04 and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons, including 1,834 yards as a senior.
He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in 2004, then was drafted No 4 overall the following year by the Chicago Bears.
At the time he left Texas, he was No 6 on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rushing list in yards gained and is still is No 10 on the all-time list.
The enthusiast spent three seasons in Chicago but achieved his greatest success with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played from 2008-11. In three of those seasons, he surpassed 1,000 yards rushing.
He signed as a free agent with Green Bay before the 2012 season, but his year and his career ended in October when he suffered a broken foot.
In his NFL career, Benson rushed for 6,017 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Benson returned to Austin after his playing career and set up a foundation, NUFCED, to aid underprivileged children and families. Those efforts included helping repair damage at the home of the first victim killed in a series of bombings in Austin early 2018.
