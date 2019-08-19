close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Pakistan

August 19, 2019

Zero tolerance for Indian content on TV channels: Chairman PEMRA

APP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig on Monday visited the regional office Gujranwala.

During a meeting with local cable operators, he said that there was zero tolerance for Indian channels and Indian content.

He warned of punitive action if they were found involved in airing Indian channels or content in violation of PEMRA rules.

They were told that in the backdrop of recent standoff with India on Kashmir issue, the Authority would not spare any licencee involved in airing Indian content and strict legal action including FIRs would be registered.

The cable operators assured full cooperation and support for Kashmir cause and expressed the resolve not to air any Indian content on their cable networks.

