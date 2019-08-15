PEMRA imposes ban on all Indian commercials

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) enforced a ban the airing of all Indian content in forms of television commercials on August 14 including ads that are Indian and being broadcast in Pakistan or even those that feature any Indian celebrity.

The decision came in solidarity with the Kashmir conflict and heightened tensions with the neighboring country.

PEMRA in an official statement released on Wednesday said that the “appearance of Indian characters on Pakistani TV screens aggravates miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities on Kashmiri brethren.”

Given the above, PEMRA banned the broadcast of all advertisements featuring Indian individuals by invoking Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

The official document also stated that the ban on airing Indian advertisements would remain in the domain till the time that all such advertisements are replaced by the those produced in Pakistan, carrying Pakistani talent and actors, also which are approved by PEMRA through Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS).

Breaching of orders will lead to legal action according to PEMRA licenses under Section 29, 30, and 33 of the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.