Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ goes on floors

B-Town’s skilled actor Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in ‘De De Pyaar De’, is all set to step into the shoes of football coach Ayed Abdul Rahim under whose leadership Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

The ‘Sangham’ star took to Twitter today to make the big announcement by sharing a poster of the film, which has a football and a tagline, that read, “The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962.” He captioned the image writing, “Maidaan kicks off today.”

The 50-year-old ‘Golmal’ star will appear in a film titled ‘Maidaan’ based on the life of the iconic footballer.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of National award-winning film ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame, 'Maidaan' will be presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Keerthy Suresh, who recently won a national film award for her performance in ‘Mahanti’, has been roped in to play the female lead of Devgn’s on-screen wife.

This will mark the first time Ajay and Keerthy will share screen space.

Talking about Ajay being a part of ‘Maidaan’, producer Boney Kapoor earlier told Indian media, “An actor like Ajay is most apt for essaying this character. We hope that the film inspires millions of youngsters and soon India plays in the World Cup and becomes a potent force in World Football.”

The shooting of ‘Maidaan’ is expected to take place in Jakarta, Rome and Melbourne and the film will hit the silver screens in 2020.

‘Maidaan’ will chronicle the life of legendary former player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team during the period of 1950-1963.



Belonging to Hyderabad Deccan, Abdul Rahim died after losing his battle with cancer on June 11, 1963 at the age of 53. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.