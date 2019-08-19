close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 19, 2019

Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 19 August 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 19, 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4901 while the selling rate of the JPY was Rs 1.4950 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Check Euro to Pakistani Rupee Rates Here

Latest News

More From MISC