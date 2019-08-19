Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 19 August 2019

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4901 while the selling rate of the JPY was Rs 1.4950 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
Check Euro to Pakistani Rupee Rates Here
The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4901 while the selling rate of the JPY was Rs 1.4950 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
Check Euro to Pakistani Rupee Rates Here