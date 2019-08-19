BISE Rawalpindi SSC Results 2019: Punjab Board 9th Class Results 2019

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of ninth class annual examinations 2019 here on Monday (August 19, 2019).



Students can check and download the results from Rawalpindi board website www.biserwp.edu.pk.

Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards have also announced the results of ninth class annual examinations 2019 here today.