Mon Aug 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2019

BISE Lahore SSC Results 2019: Punjab Board 9th Class Results 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 19, 2019

LAHORE: The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results of ninth class annual examinations 2019 here on Monday (August 19, 2019).

Students can check the results here:


Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards have also announced the results of ninth class annual examinations 2019 here today.

