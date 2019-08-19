close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
August 19, 2019

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 19 August 2019

Mon, Aug 19, 2019

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal in the open market is Rs 42.21 while the selling rate of Saudi Riyal (SAR) is Rs 42.45 in Pakistan open market at the beginning of the trade on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Below you can check the last 7-day rates of Saudi Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupees.

