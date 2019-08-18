Imran Khan draws world attention towards safety of India’s nuclear arsenals

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called upon the world community to seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist and racist Hindu Supremacist government of Narendra Modi.



He said this is an issue that impacts not just the region but also the world.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday had hinted at changing 'No First Use' nuclear policy amid tension in the region over occupied Kashmir dispute.

In a series of tweets Sunday, PM Imran said India has been captured by a fascist and racist Hindu Supremacist ideology and leadership, as Germany had been captured by Nazis.

The premier said this threatens nine million Kashmiris, who are under siege in the Occupied Kashmir for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with UN Observers being sent there.

The Prime Minister said the threat also extends to Pakistan, the minorities in India and in fact the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi's India.

He said one can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP Founding Fathers.

Imran Khan said four million Indian Muslims already face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship.

He said the world must take note of it as this genie is out of the bottle and the doctrine of hate and genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it.



