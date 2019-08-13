Google celebrates Pakistan Independence Day with doodle

Tech giant Google, following the tradition, Wednesday marked Pakistan's Independence Day by dedicating a doodle on its homepage.

The doodle is green in colour and shows the historic Khyber Pass of Peshawar. In the past, Google’s doodles have drawn inspiration from the Lahore Fort and the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated today as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to innocent Kashmiris reeling from renewed Indian repression.



This is not the first time that the search engine has featured a doodle for any Pakistani event. Google has also celebrated the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan and Pakistan’s most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his birthday.