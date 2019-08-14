close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 14, 2019

Change of guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 14, 2019

KARACHI: Change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on the  occasion of   Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets assumed ceremonial guard duty at the mausoleum with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

A floral wreath was laid by the chief guest on behalf of the naval staff chief, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tribute to Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all mosques for solidarity and progress of the country, particularly for the success of Kashmiris struggle.

Latest News

More From Pakistan