Change of guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI: Change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on the occasion of Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets assumed ceremonial guard duty at the mausoleum with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

A floral wreath was laid by the chief guest on behalf of the naval staff chief, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tribute to Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all mosques for solidarity and progress of the country, particularly for the success of Kashmiris struggle.