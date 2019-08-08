Pakistan decides to approach UNSC on Occupied Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to approach United Nations Security Council on the issue of occupied Kashmir.



Talking to newsmen on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan rejects India’s statement terming the issue an ‘internal affair’ and we have informed the world community about the decisions taken by the National Security Council.

The Valley has become a prison, a soldier is deployed outside every house in the region, Qureshi said adding that India has stationed 900,000 troops and have taken the entire population hostage.

Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and Indian leaders had promised to resolve the issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, Qureshi said.

He said he has briefed the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini about the possible far reaching and dangerous consequences of the Indian act of revoking Article 370.



The minister said the Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had told the EU official that changing of status of Occupied Kashmir was their internal matter and the step was aimed at socio-economic development of the territory.

Questioning India's logic behind stripping special status of occupied Kashmir, he said what had stopped India from working for the welfare of the people in the past 70 years.

Foreign Minister said it was Indian act that escalated tensions and it was New Delhi that always avoided talks to resolve the issues between the two countries.

He said any initiative by the EU for talks between Pakistan and India will be welcomed.

The minister said Pakistan stands by its commitment of opening of Kartarpur corridor.

He clarified that Afghan trade will not be affected by Pakistan's decision to suspend trade with India.