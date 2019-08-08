Bilawal Bhutto’s aggressive response on Maryam Nawaz’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has responded angrily on the arrest of PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz.



The National Assembly was in session when the news of her arrest broke sparking strong reaction from the opposition members.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto slammed Imran Khan’s government for arresting Maryam Nawaz and targeting the opposition members.

The PML-N leader was taken into custody on Thursday when she went to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail.

He said the rulers were subjecting their opponents to political vendetta when it was time to condemn Narendra Modi.



Bilawal Bhutto said the General Zia's regime used to register cases against women but it has become a custom in "Naya Pakistan too".

"We have faced dictators in the past as well," Bilawal said before walking out of the assembly in protest.