Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2019

Taiser Town, MDA Scheme-45: Silkbank starts refunding money

Karachi: The Malir Development Authority has started refunding citizens their money who had applied for its Scheme 45 in Taiser Town.

Long queues were witnessed outside the branches of Silkbank in Karachi.

According to the bank, the applicants who are seeking to get their money back can visit its branches from August 7.

The ban requires citizens to bring a copy of their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and a photo copy of the receipt.

The money is being returned days after the MDA announced results for balloting of plots.

