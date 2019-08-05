Pakistan to raise issue of Occupied Kashmir at OIC, ICJ level: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Pakistan would raise issue of Occupied Kashmir at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take up the matter of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) at all important levels, including International Court of Justice and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, besides apprising the world about Indian atrocities in the Occupied valley, he stated.

Abrogating Article 370 in Occupied Kashmir was undemocratic and unconstitutional act done by Indian government, he stated.



Resolution of Kashmir was not only important for the Kashmiri people living in the Indian Occupied Kashmir but also hold significance for 220 million population of Pakistan.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that India could not pass the verdict on the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, without consulting the Kashmiri people.

To a question about Pakistan’s foreign policy, he said it was moving towards the right direction.

In reply to another question, he said Pakistan would knock the door of ICJ, OIC and other important forums for reverting unjustified decision of Indian rulers regarding the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.