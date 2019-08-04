‘Friend of Pakistan’: DCM Chinese Embassy Lijian Zhao leaving

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission Chinese Embassy Islamabad, Lijian Zhao has been transferred and posted in Beijing head office after serving for four years.

DCM and Minister Counsellor Pang Chunxue has replaced him at the embassy.

“Thanks a million for your great support during my 4 years,” said Zhao.

Lijian Zhao, one of the most active Chinese diplomats on social media, has fought negative propaganda against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor all these years in Pakistan when there was too much criticism in the local media.

Termed as ‘a true friend of Pakistan’ by his admirers and supporters, he has massive 184.7K followers on Twitter.

“You are a great friend of Pakistan & were an imp member of the team that successfully steered Phase 1 of #CPEC,” said former minister Ahsan Iqbal who was the key Pakistani official overseeing CPEC projects.

“It was a great pleasure knowing you & working with you to see CPEC become a reality,” Iqbal further added.

He also countered Western media on their ‘biased’ reporting on Chinese internal affairs especially human rights issues concerning Chinese Muslims in Xinjiang.

Recently, the Chinese official was in the international media headlines when a war of words between him and former US national security adviser Susan Rice broke out on Twitter on the issue of racism.